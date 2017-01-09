ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX: IAE) (AIM: IAE)

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Ithaca Energy Inc.

Additional Shares Listing

9 January 2017

Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX: IAE, LSE AIM: IAE) ("Ithaca" or the "Company") announces that it has issued an additional 833,330 Common Shares in the Company resulting from the exercise of share options and has applied for these to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission of the newly issued Common Shares is expected to occur on 13 January 2017. Each new Common Share will rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares.

Following the issue and allotment of the new Common Shares, the Company will have a total of 413,932,372 Common Shares in issue with one voting right per Common Share. There are no Common Shares held in treasury. The total number of voting shares in the Company is therefore 413,932,372. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The total number of Common Shares under option is now 23,579,809, representing approximately 5.4% of the total shares outstanding and under option.

Enquiries: Ithaca Energy Graham Forbes gforbes@ithacaenergy.com +44 (0)1224 652 151 Richard Smith rsmith@ithacaenergy.com +44 (0)1224 652 172 FTI Consulting Edward Westropp edward.westropp@fticonsulting.com +44 (0)203 727 1521 Kim Camilleri kim.camilleri@fticonsulting.com +44 (0)203 727 1349 Cenkos Securities Neil McDonald nmcdonald@cenkos.com +44 (0)207 397 1953 Nick Tulloch ntulloch@cenkos.com +44 (0)131 220 9772 Beth McKiernan bmckiernan@cenkos.com +44 (0)131 220 9778 RBC Capital Markets Matthew Coakes matthew.coakes@rbccm.com +44 (0)207 653 4000

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX: IAE, LSE AIM: IAE) is a North Sea oil and gas operator focused on the delivery of lower risk growth through the appraisal and development of UK undeveloped discoveries and the exploitation of its existing UK producing asset portfolio. Ithaca's strategy is centred on generating sustainable long term shareholder value by building a highly profitable 25kboe/d North Sea oil and gas company. For further information please consult the Company's website www.ithacaenergy.com.

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Contacts:

RNS

Customer

Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



