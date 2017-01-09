VALCOURT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- BRP (TSX: DOO) expands its U.S. retail financing options by signing long-term agreements with Citi Retail Services (NYSE: C) and Roadrunner Financial, in addition to its existing agreement with Sheffield Financial.

"Together, Citi, Roadrunner and Sheffield deliver complimentary retail financing services, giving consumers even more options when purchasing BRP products," said Bernard Guy, regional vice-president, Sales, North America. "We believe that these agreements improve the value proposition we offer our North American dealers and further support both dealer and BRP growth."

Citi will provide consumers with revolving credit programs through BRP dealers to finance the purchase of BRP's recreational vehicles and other related products and services. Roadrunner, for its part, will provide near and sub-prime financing, while Sheffield continues to offer installment loans.

"We look forward to the start of a great new relationship with BRP, and are excited about the opportunity to help support its growth and position as an industry leader," said Craig Vallorano, Head of Citi Retail Services. "Our focus continues to be on providing effective financing solutions for iconic brands such as BRP that offer high quality products and great value to their customers."

"Roadrunner Financial is proud to partner with a market leader and innovator such as BRP. We are excited to offer the speed and ease of our financing program to BRP dealers and their customers," said Mark Davidson, executive vice-president of Business Development at Roadrunner Financial.

These new retail financing options will be offered to BRP dealers starting today.

