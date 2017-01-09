Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Dental Anesthetics 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.

The pattern exhibited in this market is one of growth. As a direct result of the increase in life expectancy, the number of older patients with general medical conditions of importance for the dental surgeon has increased significantly during the last few years. In addition to increased life expectancy, the general growing aging population in Europe has created an increased demand for procedures which require local anesthesia.

Intraoperative pain control administered by the means of local anesthesia is an essential part of clinical practice in dentistry. Local anesthesia is induced so that the sensation of pain from the source of stimulation, such as a tooth or the periodontium (specialized tissues surrounding and supporting the teeth), is prevented from transmitting to the brain. The introduction of local anesthetics with the development of nerve blocking injection techniques uncovered a new era of patient comfort while permitting more extensive and invasive dental procedures.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends

Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers acquisitions

Key Topics Covered:

1. European Market For Dental Materials Overview

Competitive Analysis Market Trends Market Developments Markets Included Key Report Updates Version History

2. Country Profiles

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1.1 Population

2.1.1.2 Median Age

2.1.1.3 Gdp Per Capita

2.1.1.4 Price Index

3. Dental Anesthetic Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Total Dental Anesthetic Market

3.3.2 Topical Dental Anesthetic Market

3.3.3 Local Injection Dental Anesthetic Market

3.4 Unit Sales Analysis And Forecast

3.4.1 Dental Anesthetic Unit Sales By Drug Type

3.5 Drivers And Limiters

3.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M ESPE

DENTSPLY

GC Europe

Heraeus Kulzer

Ivoclar Vivadent

Septodont

Kerr Dental

Kuraray

Kettenbach

VOCO

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z79m99/europe_market

