Research and Markets - Global Virtual Reality in Gaming Market Growth of 8%, 2016-2020 with Fove, Google & HTC Dominating

The report forecasts the global VR in gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 84.4% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global VR in gaming market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the shipments of VR devices for gaming.



Growing need for ubiquitous display, which is lightweight and provides full color and high resolution, has led to the development of VRD. Especially, the demand for displays for virtual environments and augmented vision to create convincing virtual environments are the major factors fueling the development of VRD. AR demands displays, which can superimpose computer graphics image on the real world, including a bright, high contrast image, and color that is appropriate.

According to the report, the increased adoption of VR technology will lead to a decline in the cost of VR components. Vendors such as Google, Microsoft, Sony, and Samsung Electronics can produce components by themselves or buy several components at a low cost. The commercialization of these products will lead to a decline in their ASP. The declining price of VR components such as sensors, cameras, and displays is encouraging vendors to develop cost-effective products.



Further, the report states that one of the major challenges with VR is the motion sickness experienced by a large number of users. A user can experience motion sickness while gaming, where the user's eyes and ears lose their sensitivity. As the eye muscles keep track of the game, the ears fail to detect any motion, which leads to disorientation. Major game publishers have expressed concerns about motion sickness, and developers are yet to find probable solutions to this problem.

Key Vendors:



Fove

Google

HTC

Oculus VR

Razer

Samsung

Sony

Zeiss International



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Global gaming market



Part 06: Global VR headset market



Part 07: Market landscape



Part 08: Market segmentation by components



Part 09: Market segmentation by compatibility



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Appendix



