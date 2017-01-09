Global Smart Healthcare Market to Grow 24% by 2020: Increased Demand for Remote Monitoring of Health Conditions of Aging Population - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global smart healthcare market to grow at a CAGR of 24.55% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart healthcare market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from solutions EHR, telemedicine, mHealth, smart pills, and other (RFID smart cabinets, RFID kanban system, and smart syringe).

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is involvement of big data analytics in healthcare. Big data analytics has played a major role in increasing the penetration of smart healthcare products in the market. Big data analytics is being predominantly used in the healthcare sector to understand patient insights.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased demand for remote monitoring of health conditions of aging population. Higher life anticipation has led to a major increase in the aging population and several chronic diseases, particularly in North America and Western Europe. The rise in chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, obesity, asthma, and heart diseases, among the aging population has driven the adoption of smart healthcare products. This has demanded the requirement for the effective monitoring of health conditions and day-to-day activities of the aged population, mainly the baby boomers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is fragmentation and complexity in market.

Key Vendors:

Allscripts

Cisco

GE Healthcare

Philips

