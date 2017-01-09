Research and Markets - Global Breast Massager Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Key Vendors are Atlantic Innovations, Intimate Gadgets & Lovehoney

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global breast massager market to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the period 2016-2020.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing awareness of benefits of breastmilk. The growing awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding, including the supply of necessary nutrients in proper proportions to babies, has increased the preference for feeding breast milk among mothers. Breast massage is important to increase breast milk supply. The breast tissue contains plenty of lymph vessels. Unlike other areas of the body, the breast lacks sources of external compression such as muscles or strong overlying frontal part that promote natural lymphatic drainage. Thus, fluid tends to stagnate, which may lead to breast problems. These can be avoided or cured through gentle, non-stimulating massage techniques that aid fluid recirculation.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased beauty consciousness among women. There is a growing importance placed on physical appearance these days. Regularly massaging the breast with breast massager prevents sagging, improves shape, reduces scars, and improves skin tone. These breast massagers provide a more natural look compared with other breast enhancement procedures such as breast implants. Another reason for choosing breasts massagers over breast implants is that the latter is a time consuming and tedious task, which also involves side-effects and frequent visits with surgeons. Thus, the increased preference for beauty enhancing products that provide a natural look, are easy to use, and have no side effects will increase the demand for breast massagers.

