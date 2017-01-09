Global HPV Testing Market to Grow 16% by 2020: Segmentation By Product & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global HPV testing market to grow at a CAGR of 16.17% during the period 2016-2020.

Global HPV Testing Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



HPV and Pap tests help to detect cervical cancer in women. The Pap test identifies changes in cervical cells caused by HPV infection. The HPV test is used to check for HPV genotypes in sample cells. A physician may advise a patient to undergo both HPV and Pap tests for the screening of cervical cancer. The American Cancer Society, the US Preventive Services Task Force, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, and the American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology have provided guidelines for the testing of cervical cancer in women in the US. These guidelines state that women aged 30-65 years should undergo Pap and HPV co-testing every five years or undergo Pap test every three years.



According to the report, vendors in the market have developed innovative home-based products that provide quick and accurate test results. This can help to reduce the cost burden on patients and keep cervical cancer at bay. The adoption of HPV home testing kits is growing developing countries owing to increasing awareness, which is striving the market growth.



Key Vendors:



Abbott Laboratories

BD

Roche Diagnostics

Qiagen



