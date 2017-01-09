sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Tampons Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Key Vendors are Unicharm, Kimberly-Clark & Johnson & Johnson

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Tampons Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global tampons market to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Tampons Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

merging countries such as India, Brazil, and China have witnessed remarkable economic growth in recent years, which has led to a large section of the population in these countries progressing to the middle-class segment. This offers opportunities for vendors providing tampons. This segment can afford to spend on hygiene and sanitary products frequently. The rapid increase in tampon sales in the emerging markets has encouraged vendors to develop better-quality tampons to serve the large female population in these countries. Hence, the tampons market in APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth rate compared with the tampons market in developed economies.

According to the report, over the past few years, the penetration rate for usage of tampons across developing regions has improvement from the previous years. This can be well-illustrated from the rise in promotions, education, and initiatives taken by the governments and NGOs. The growing availability of tampons at subsidized rates has made them more affordable for women. Likewise, with the growing per capita disposable income, women belonging to urban areas and the middle-income segment are able to purchase high absorbent tampons that are usually expensive. India, Indonesia, and China are expected to have a high penetration of tampons due to a rise in their gross domestic product. This will positively affect the global tampons market during the forecast period.

Key Vendors:

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unicharm
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
  • Edgewell Personal Care Company

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f7t32p/global_tampons

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


