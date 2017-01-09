sprite-preloader
09.01.2017 | 17:11
Clarification of Wording in the Prospectus

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In the prospectus published January 5, 2017 there has been a typing error detected on page 24, third section. The incorrect wording reads "The shareholder will receive five (5) subscription rights for each share held". The correct wording should be "The shareholder will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held".

More information about the rights issue and the prospectus is available on Diös website, www.dios.se

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Knut Rost, CEO Diös Fastigheter

Phone: +46 (0)10-470 95 01

E-mail: knut.rost@dios.se

Rolf Larsson, CFO Diös Fastigheter

Telefon: +46 (0)10-470 95 03

E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/dios-fastigheter/r/clarification-of-wording-in-the-prospectus,c2162731

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/198/2162731/612157.pdf

Press release


