RIVIERA BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - South Florida-based RGF Environmental Group, Inc., creator of advanced environmental products providing the world with the safest air, water, and food without the use of chemicals, announces that Chipotle Mexican Grill, in its continued commitment to food safety, is using patented technology and products designed and engineered by the Palm Beach County manufacturer to implement additional sanitizing protocols in its restaurants.

All equipment is manufactured at RGF Environmental Group's plant in Palm Beach County. RGF, a U.S. engineering, design and manufacturing firm based in South Florida, manufactures over 500 environmental products and has over 2 million systems installed worldwide.

RGF's REME HALO® air purification units and IMSB Ice Machine Sanitizers were tested in multiple Chipotle locations for three months. The impressive results were verified independently and led to the decision to incorporate RGF technology into all existing 2200 Chipotle locations and all future locations that are being opened at a rate of one per day, in addition to introducing the technology to Chipotle suppliers.

"We're excited to be working with Chipotle and their supply chain partners to bring them food safety interventions using effective non-chemical alternatives. It's what we do better than anyone else," says Ron Fink, RGF President/CEO. "Our company has been headquartered in Palm Beach County for more than 30 years and we are proud to manufacture locally and employ more than 100 people here in South Florida."

REME HALO® and IMSB employ the company's patented Photohydroionization®, PHI Cell® for short, a chemical-free, advanced oxidation technology. REME HALO® is the next generation of indoor air quality technology that recreates nature's process of purifying the air and helps to control environmental sources of harmful bacteria, mold, and viruses on surfaces and in restaurant settings. The completely automated IMSB Ice Machine Sanitizer uses Photohydroionization® to prevent the spread of harmful bacteria to patrons and employees through cross-contamination by keeping ice machine heads, where the ice is made, and bins sanitized. Ice machine sanitation is an integral component of food safety because the machines are a common source of the foodborne pathogen Listeria monocytogenes.

RGF is also working closely with Chipotle's suppliers to assure the safety of food products and ingredients and to control microbiological contamination in the food processing environment. The Food Surface Sanitation Tunnel is being evaluated for direct surface applications on food as well as on conveyor belt systems. It is an effective alternative to chemical sprays and baths. Using Photohydroionization®, the patent-pending treatment tunnel and conveyor system is a breakthrough food processing technology that reduces microbial contamination through 360-degree, non-chemical intervention just prior to packaging or grinding. Products' taste and appearance are not affected. The system has proven a potent method of pathogen control for a host of food applications including beef, pork, poultry, seafood, fruits, and vegetables.

About RGF

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 30-plus year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is a research and innovation company that holds numerous patents and patents-pending for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. To meet a growing need for indoor air quality improvement solutions, RGF developed both the patented REME-HALO® and BLU QR®. RGF's Advanced Oxidation Systems are proven and tested to be extremely effective in destroying mold, odors, bacteria, and viruses. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters spans 7.5 acres, with 100,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, and office facilities. RGF has recently upgraded its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, allowing the company to provide the highest quality and engineered products on the market.

