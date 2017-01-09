Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Dental Bonding Agents 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.

The first dental adhesives bonded resins to enamel only, with little or no dentin adhesion. Subsequent generations have dramatically improved bond strength to dentin and the sealing of dentin margins while retaining a strong bond to enamel. With more patients demanding metal-free dentistry, the use of dental resins as cements as well as direct and indirect restorations will continue to increase, thereby resulting in significant growth in the bonding agent market.

The introduction of seventh and eighth generation dental bonding agents has significantly improved application technique, bonding mechanism, and has reduced the number of steps involved in tooth preparation. The newly-introduced adhesives are faster and easier to use, and also offer long-lasting bonds and better aesthetics. Single bottle bonding systems that combine etchant, adhesive and desensitizer have also improved clinical efficiency by reducing the steps involved in placing restorations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. European Market For Dental Materials Overview

2. Country Profiles

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1.1 Population

2.1.1.2 Median Age

2.1.1.3 Gdp Per Capita

2.1.1.4 Price Index

3. Dental Bonding Agent Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Total Dental Bonding Agent Market

3.3.2 Total-Etch Dental Bonding Agent Market

3.3.3 Self-Etch Dental Bonding Agent Market

3.3.4 Universal Dental Bonding Agent Market

3.4 Unit Sales Analysis And Forecast

3.4.1 Unit Sales By Material Type

3.4.2 Unit Sales By Delivery Type

3.4.3 Unit Sales By Curing Method

3.4.4 Unit Sales By Application Type

3.5 Drivers And Limiters

3.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M ESPE

DENTSPLY

GC Europe

Heraeus Kulzer

Ivoclar Vivadent

Septodont

Kerr Dental

Kuraray

Kettenbach

VOCO

