TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

TRANSACTIONS IN A CLOSE PERIOD

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2016 will commence on 18 January 2017 and is anticipated to end no sooner than 17 February 2017.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Martin Slade

For and on behalf of Investec Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

9 January 2017