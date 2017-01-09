Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal industrial dryers market for agricultural productsreport until 2021. This research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global industrial dryers market for agricultural products is expected to grow to USD 806.31 million by 2021. APAC occupies a majority, over 35% of the market share, and more than 45% of the incremental growth in the market is expected to be from this region. Hot air drying equipment is the most popular type of heating mechanism in the market.

There are three major driving forces responsible for the growth of this industry. The most important drivers are the growing packaged food industry, expanding phytopharmaceutical products market, and increasing focus on the branding of dried processed products. The emergence of microwave-vacuum drying offering an attractive, cost-effective alternative to freeze-drying in the production of high-quality heat-sensitive products is another important driver.

Competitive vendor landscape

While the industrial dryers market for agricultural products in developed countries is at a relatively mature stage, there are ample opportunities for manufacturers operating in this space to explore the potential markets in APAC and Eastern Europe. With an expanding target consumer base and a relative awareness of industrial drying equipment, the markets in fast-growing countries such as China and India in APAC and Turkey in Eastern Europe present a considerable growth opportunity for players.

"Some of the important strategies employed by the vendors in the market space include the introduction of smaller dryers for residential use and innovations in the drying technologies space for enhanced quality and quality control. Vendors are also widening product portfolio and innovative distribution channels to increase market penetration," says Poonam Saini, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for food research.

Top six vendors in the global industrial dryers market for agricultural industry

Bucher

Bucher operates with a long-term industrial focus, committed to a good partnership with its customers, employees, shareholders, and business associates. It develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes vacuum drying plants, sewage sludge presses, and fruit juice plants (reception areas, filtration plants and evaporators, grinders and crushers, and presses).

In the global industrial dryers market for agricultural products, the company offers vacuum dryer belt, vacuum drying cabinet, and zeolite reactors.

Bühler

Bühler generated a sales revenue of USD 2,507.8 million in FY2015. The company holds one of the leading positions in the global market in terms of technologies and methods for processing grain into flour and feed, as well as for the production of chocolate and pasta, wet grinding, die casting, and surface coating. The company's core technologies are mechanical and thermal process engineering.

Boda Microwave

Boda Microwave is one of the leading enterprises of industrial hot air and microwave drying systems in China. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing hot air drying, microwave drying, and heat pump drying systems. The company's product portfolio also includes blanching machines, frying machine, washing machines, sorting machines, automated guided vehicle (AGV), sieving machines, conveying machines, and packing machines, to achieve a complete processing line.

OKAWARA

OKAWARA is primarily engaged in manufacturing machinery, equipment, and components for general industrial use. In the global industrial dryers market for agricultural products, the company offers custom dryer, horizontal fluid bed dryer, OKAWARA hybrid drying system, RIBOCONE, SPRUDE, and super rotary dryer.

Turatti Group

Turatti Group's experience has been based on principles that have established the production process of the company and resulted in a strong tradition of excellence. The company is a continuously expanding group with headquarters around the world. The company has successfully developed its sales network, which includes North America and the South Pacific area.

Zhengzhou Azeus Machinery

Zhengzhou Azeus Machinery is primarily engaged in the wholesale distribution of industrial machinery and equipment. The company offers machinery for fruit processing, vegetable processing, nut processing, meat processing, pasta processing, grain processing, oil and egg processing, snack making, and other foods.

