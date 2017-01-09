Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2011-2020), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report to their offering.

The prepaid card market in Gross Dollar Value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2011-2015. Over the forecast period of 2016 to 2020, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 12.8%, increasing from US$ 42,166 million in 2016 to reach US$ 68,162 million by 2020.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2011-2020) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Scope of the Report

Market dynamics

Open loop and closed loop

Open loop prepaid card categories

Closed loop prepaid card categories

Prepaid card market share analysis

Benchmarking and risk index

Consumer attitude and behaviour

Retail spend

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 UK Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 UK Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020

4 UK Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020

5 UK Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Key Issuers and Processors

6 UK Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

7 UK Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

8 UK Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

9 UK General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

10 UK Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

11 UK Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

12 UK Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

13 UK Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

14 UK Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

15 UK Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

16 UK Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

17 UK Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

18 UK Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

19 UK Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

20 UK Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

21 UK Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

22 UK Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

23 UK Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sts9wd/united_kingdom

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170109006031/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Bank Cards