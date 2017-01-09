Agfa-Gevaert: Classic Fund Management AG - Publication of a transparency notification - Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium - January 9, 2017 - 5.40 p.m. CET





According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declarations:

Classic Fund Management AG, a fund management company, has announced on January 1, 2017, that it transferred its function for one of its funds to LLB Fund Services AG, another fund management company, on January 1, 2017. As a result,Classic Fund Management AG holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert NV as per January 1, 2017, of 8,290,696 voting rights or 4.82% (denominator is 171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 5% downwards.

Classic Fund Management AG is a Liechtenstein fund management company controlled by the three founding partners, none of which is a majority shareholder alone. Classic Fund Management AG is completely independent in its voting authority over the shares managed by the funds.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of

May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com (mailto:viviane.dictus@agfa.com).

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.

Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,646 million euro in 2015.

