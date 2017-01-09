Multi Packaging Solutions ("MPS"), a global leader in value-added print and packaging solutions for the healthcare, branded consumer and multi-media markets, has extended its range of child resistant packs. These patented designs offer maximum flexibility and can be customised to suit product type and machine filling requirements. A wide range of design options and configurations are available up to the highest F1 child resistant rating.

Carol Hammond, VP Innovation Europe, said: "We really believe this range of new designs offers pharmaceutical customers something innovative, practical and, above all, effective. The packs, which can be compatible with existing manufacturing processes, harness MPS's award winning constructional design skills to offer the market more options. Consumer safety and the prevention of accidents are priorities for the industry so these packs help provide both reassurance and peace of mind."

The new range of packs visually resembles standard folding cartons but is made from tear-resistant paperboard. They incorporate unique locking features that help to prevent children from accessing the pack's contents while still allowing senior consumers easy access. For convenience and ease of use, the pack remains together as one-piece when opened and will automatically re-lock when closed.

Bobby O'Connor, Senior Vice President Sales Global Healthcare, explained, "It's important for brands to help safeguard consumers against unintentional accidents by dispensing powerful medicines in packs that restrict access to children whilst offering clear communication for patient compliance. These packs can incorporate compliance features within the artwork and are compatible with many different products including blisters, tubes and vials. We will be showcasing this new range of tamper evident packs alongside some revolutionary technology for interactive packaging at PharmaPack Europe 2017 Stand F43."

MPS is a leading global provider of value-added packaging solutions to a diverse customer base across the healthcare, consumer and multi-media markets. MPS provides its customers with an extensive array of print-based specialty packaging solutions, including premium folding cartons, inserts, labels and rigid packaging across a variety of substrates and finishes. MPS has over 60 manufacturing locations across North America, Europe and Asia and employs approximately 8,800 people.

