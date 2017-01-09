Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Dental Cements 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.

The cements market has witnessed stable growth since 2013, as potential patients who had decided to hold off on restorative procedures during the Eurozone economic crisis have been returning to the dentists over the past couple of years. Further, innovative efforts have led to the performance enhancement of cement materials. Continued improvement coupled with a growing aging population will fuel the growth of the cement market. In terms of market segmentation, an obvious classification results in two separate markets: permanent and temporary cements. Permanent cements overwhelmingly constitute the majority of the market, as permanent cements not only dictate a higher pricing point, but further, fewer patients who receive some sort of restoration always receive a temporary cement. As previously mentioned, not all restorations that require cementation include both a temporary stage and a permanent stage.

Typically, the expectation is that the cementation process involves two steps. The first step would require that temporary cement be implemented prior to the production of permanent cement. After the permanent cement is created, a patient would revisit the dentist; the next step is to remove the temporary cement and replace it with a permanent solution. However, technological improvements have enabled dentists to more rapidly generate permanent cement, enabling them to skip the initial placement of temporary cement. The use of an in-office milling system allows for the production of permanent cement in a matter of hours, allowing dentists to skip the temporization process. Temporary cements also serve for restorations of primary teeth in children. In addition, temporary cements are much more cost effective and require less material per procedure.

