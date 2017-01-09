Orthodontic Marketing Expert Dr. Leon Klempner to Present "Accelerate New Patient Calls with Accelerated Orthodontics," a Complimentary Webinar for Orthodontists and Staff Members

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for "Accelerate New Patient Calls with Accelerated Orthodontics," a complimentary webinar that will be streamed live on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 via OrthoAccelLearning.com. Dr. Leon Klempner, cofounder and CEO of digital marketing consultancy People & Practice, will outline five key elements for a successful digital marketing strategy for orthodontic practices as well as implementation techniques.

"Online marketing opportunities have changed how orthodontists reach prospective patients, but the need to differentiate in order to grow their practices remains the same," said Klempner, who is a retired orthodontist. "When researching orthodontists, patients and parents have access to many resources such as third party online review sites and social media postings, so it's vitally important that an orthodontist use his/her online presence to stand out from peers."

He adds that as more patients make decisions based on online research, orthodontists should promote the latest technological advancements offered by their practices to differentiate themselves. One example he'll discuss in the webinar is AcceleDent®, the first and only FDA-cleared vibratory orthodontic device that is clinically proven to speed up bone remodeling by employing SoftPulse Technology® that stimulates cellular activity and enhanced physiological bone turnover. Patients are likely to be intrigued by the benefits of AcceleDent because the device works in conjunction with braces or aligners to speed up treatment by as much as 50 percent and reduce discomfort. There are also practical economic benefits of AcceleDent's SoftPulse Technologybecause it helps orthodontists to achieve predictable clinical outcomes.

"This added benefit of fostering predictability with AcceleDent is an excellent differentiator that will help them increase new patient consult appointments as well as annual case starts," said Klempner. "Whatever the key differentiator, orthodontists must promote it through various marketing channels in a way that resonates with prospective patients researching treatment options."

Klempner will guide webinar participants through the decision-making process from the consumer's perspective and provide best practices for identifying target audiences and implementing integrated marketing programs.

Participants who complete the complimentary webinar and the subsequent exam will receive one CE credit accredited by the American Dental Association Continuing Education Recognition Program. To register, visit OrthoAccelLearning.com.

