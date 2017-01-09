Strong growth in revenue (+8%) linked to the development of partnerships in very high-speed sequencing with Institut Pasteur and Gustave Roussy and consulting services provided by GeCo (Genomic Consulting)

2017 Outlook: major achievements

Launch of the beta version of the ICE software, dedicated to the clinical interpretation of high-throughput sequencing data from exomes and transcriptomes of cancer patients

IntegraGen (Paris:ALINT) (FR0010908723 ALINT Eligible PEA PME), a company specializing in the decoding of the human genome and performing interpretable genomic analyses for academic and private laboratories and a developer of diagnostic tools in oncology, today announced its unaudited revenue for 2016.

in millions of euros 2016 2015 2016 vs. 2015 Sales revenue 6,022 5,593 +8

The growth in annual revenue for 2016 was 8% compared to full year 2015 results. These results demonstrate the robustness of IntegraGen's business in genomics, driven by "clinical research" and consulting activities. Services remained stable for the R D segment of the company's business during 2016. After a strong first half (+ 10%), linked in part to the sales generated by the platform at the Institut Pasteur site which was initiated in March 2015, genomic activities continued to grow during the second half of the year achieving a historical high in terms of the total level of activity.

In addition, the growth in orders in 2016 was higher than revenues, making it possible to anticipate sustained activity in 2017.

The company is also announcing the beta test of the ICE (Interpretation of Clinical Exome) software developed jointly with Sogeti High Tech, Gustave Roussy and INSERM beginning January 2017 which will involve user tests of the first version of this clinical genomics data interpretation tool. The ICE software tool will enable clinicians to refer cancer patients to appropriate innovative therapeutic strategies (especially for new molecules in Phase I or II clinical trials) with a high probability of success, based on specific genomic characteristics of the patient's tumor.

In the area of diagnostics, the company initiated a project in 2016 to produce a predictive diagnostic kit for the response to anti-EGFR treatments for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. The kit will be marketed in the European Union beginning the second half of 2017.

Bernard Courtieu, Chairman and CEO said, "IntegraGen continue to demonstrate strong growth with the company's genomics services business, which experienced an organic growth of 8% during 2016, and is actively working to develop other growth drivers. Several strategic achievements are expected in 2017 including the completion of beta testing for the ICE (Interpretation of Clinical Exome) software, which targets a potential market of more than 4 billion, and the planned launch of the miRpredX test, a predictive diagnostic kit for oncology. We are approaching this new year with enthusiasm and confidence."

*source BCC research

IntegraGen is a company specializing in deciphering the human genome and producing relevant and easily interpretable data for academic and private laboratories. IntegraGen's oncology efforts provide researchers and clinicians with sophisticated tools for analysis and therapeutic individualization of treatment approaches allowing them to tailor therapy to the genetic profiles of patients. As of December 31, 2015, IntegraGen had 37 employees and had generated revenue of €5.6 million in 2015. Based in Evry Genopole, IntegraGen also has an U.S. office in Cambridge, Massachusetts. IntegraGen is listed on Alternext of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0010908723 Ticker: ALINT PEA-SME).

For more information on IntegraGen visit www.integragen.com.

