Global Automotive Solar Carport Charging Station Market 2017-2021: Focus on Reducing Charging Time for SCCS Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Solar Carport Charging Station Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global automotive solar carport charging station market to grow at a CAGR of 14.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive solar carport charging station market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report has employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches; wherein in-house databases are used. The report has considered the US, EU27, Japan, Russia, and China as the major markets for SCCS.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is focus on reducing charging time for SCCS systems. EVs are rapidly evolving due to technological advances. Manufacturers have introduced hybrid EVs and PHEVs and are developing batteries that can store higher amounts of electricity while being compact.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is solar carports reduce load on power grids. The charging of EVs requires more power from grids, which has a significant impact on the grids and power supply. The demand for EVs and PHEVs (cars, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles) has grown in recent years due to growing concerns over environmental conservation, CO2 emissions, and increasing fuel dependency. EVs have emerged as a proven solution for such concerns, attracting public agencies and independent owners to shift to EVs.



Further, the report states intermittent nature of solar power may prove to be a challenge for scalability of SCCS infrastructure. Power output from solar PV cells depends upon the intensity of light, which varies in accordance with the cloud cover and the time of the day. This intermittent nature of solar energy makes it a less reliable power source than conventional sources of energy. Although solar-powered stations equipped with rechargeable batteries (nickel-cadmium or lead acid) to store energy, persistent low solar intensity, especially in winters hampers the efficiency of these systems.

Key vendors:



Renewz sustainable solutions

Envision Solar

SunPower

Standard Solar

SolarWing

Sundial Energy

S:FLEX

Solarsense

SUNWORX

Solar Electric Supply

Giulio Barbieri

GE Energy



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by grid connectivity



Part 07: Market segmentation by geography



Part 08: Level 1 market drivers



Part 09: Level 2 market drivers



Part 10: SCCS-specific market drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Market pulse



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: SCCS vendor wise service provider analysis



Part 17: Other prominent players



Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j26hwr/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716