Research and Markets - Global Rugged Device Market 2016-2020 - By Product & End User - Key Vendors are Amrel, Getac & Panasonic

The report forecasts the global rugged device market to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Rugged Device Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing preference for big-screen rugged tablets and handheld devices. With high integration of rugged technology and electronic computing devices in the field of manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, the demand for rugged devices with larger screens and displays is increasing as they offer better and more efficient user interface.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is surging demand for semi-rugged devices. The surging demand for thinner and lighter rugged devices has increased the preference for semi-rugged devices among the end-users. Along with the cost of consumer-grade devices, the cost of integrating semi-ruggedness with commercial electronic devices is also low, compared to fully and ultra-rugged counterparts.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increasing level of ruggedness in commercial devices. The use of rugged electronic devices in harsh environments was mainly intended to reduce the cost of ownership with respect to repairs or replacement. Consumer-grade devices that are matching up to the ruggedness levels of rugged devices are affecting the global rugged device market greatly.

Key Vendors:



Amrel

Getac

Honeywell Scanning & Mobility

Panasonic

Zebra



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by technology



Part 07: Market segmentation by OS



Part 08: Market segmentation by product



Part 09: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Major vendors



Part 18: Appendix



