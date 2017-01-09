sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Rugged Device Market 2016-2020 - By Product & End User - Key Vendors are Amrel, Getac & Panasonic

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Rugged Device Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global rugged device market to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Rugged Device Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing preference for big-screen rugged tablets and handheld devices. With high integration of rugged technology and electronic computing devices in the field of manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, the demand for rugged devices with larger screens and displays is increasing as they offer better and more efficient user interface.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is surging demand for semi-rugged devices. The surging demand for thinner and lighter rugged devices has increased the preference for semi-rugged devices among the end-users. Along with the cost of consumer-grade devices, the cost of integrating semi-ruggedness with commercial electronic devices is also low, compared to fully and ultra-rugged counterparts.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increasing level of ruggedness in commercial devices. The use of rugged electronic devices in harsh environments was mainly intended to reduce the cost of ownership with respect to repairs or replacement. Consumer-grade devices that are matching up to the ruggedness levels of rugged devices are affecting the global rugged device market greatly.

Key Vendors:

  • Amrel
  • Getac
  • Honeywell Scanning & Mobility
  • Panasonic
  • Zebra

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by technology

Part 07: Market segmentation by OS

Part 08: Market segmentation by product

Part 09: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Major vendors

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bg5n7r/global_rugged

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire