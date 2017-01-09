Global DOC and DPF Market 2016-2020: Government Regulations on Vehicular Emissions are Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global DOC and DPF market to grow at a CAGR of 7.61% during the period 2016-2020.

Global DOC and DPF Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is proliferation of advanced Euro emission standards (Euro 5 and Euro 6). Euro emission standards were first established in 1992. It was then formulated to curb the use of leaded gasoline and control the emissions of CO. Euro 6 emission standards are a set of regulations to control and maintain the levels of harmful emissions from vehicles.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is government regulations on vehicular emissions. Emission standards and testing are being implemented and followed throughout the world. Emerging nations like India and China follow Euro emission standards to maintain uniformity. Government bodies across the globe have formulated various vehicular emission norms to check particulate vehicle emissions such as Euro emission standards formulated by the European government, Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards formulated by the US, and the Japanese New Long-Term Emission Standards (2005).

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is promotion of alternative fuels and rise in sales of electric cars. With the growing environmental concerns to reduce vehicular emissions, there has been an increasing tendency among governments and vehicle manufacturers all over the world to promote alternative fuels and advanced power systems for vehicles. China, where 5 out of the 30 most polluted cities in the world are located, has improved its air quality by adopting various measures like the promotion of R&D in electric vehicles, investments for electric vehicle development, and increase in the setting of charging stations for electric vehicles.

Tenneco

Faurecia

Bekaert

Corning

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



