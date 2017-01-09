

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended the first session of the new trading week in the red. Investor sentiment took a hit due to some disappointing corporate news from companies like Deutsche Lufthansa and William Hill. The pull back in crude oil prices also had a negative impact on the markets.



The British pound drifted lower against its major rivals Monday on worries over the likelihood of a 'hard Brexit,' after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May remarked that the UK cannot hold on to 'bits of membership' after leaving the EU.



In an interview with Sky News over the weekend, the U.K. PM gave strong indication that the U.K. don't have plans to negotiate continued full access to the European single market when it quits the EU.



'Often people talk in terms as if we are leaving the EU but we still want to keep bits of membership of the EU. We're leaving, we're coming out,' May said.



'We will, outside the European Union, be able to have control of immigration and be able to set our rules for people coming to the UK from member states of the European Union,' she added.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.44 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.37 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.41 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.30 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.45 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.38 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.09 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Lufthansa fell 5.89 percent after the airline group estimated its fuel costs would rise to 5.3 billion euros ($5.60 billion) in 2017 from 4.9 billion in 2016.



Volkswagen climbed 3.82 percent on reports that it is close to reaching a multibillion dollar settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its cheating on emissions tests.



Fresenius Medical Care sank 6.61 percent after its U.S. unit received a subpoena regarding its ties to the American Kidney Fund.



Evotec rose 2.32 percent. The company together with Epidarex Capital, the lead investor, and a consortium of prominent German investors, will participate in Eternygen's latest funding round of 8 million euros.



Dialog Semiconductor advanced 4.38 percent after releasing its unaudited preliminary fourth-quarter report.



In Paris, Ipsen gained 0.35 percent after saying it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy some assets of peer Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.



In London, William Hill dropped 2.05 percent. The company reported that the Group's full-year operating profit for 2016 was approximately 260 million pounds, at the bottom end of its guided 260-280 million pounds range.



Miner Centamin gained 2.10 percent after its 2016 gold production exceeded guidance.



Bovis Homes rose 0.86 percent after it announced that David Ritchie will step down as Chief Executive and as a Board Director with immediate effect.



Spread betting firm IG Group Holdings dipped 0.19 percent, after saying new French restrictions on marketing of contract-for-difference products would not have a material negative impact on the company.



UBS finished lower by 1.18 percent in Zurich. The bank and Morgan Stanley are planning to increase investment-banking operations in mainland China, in a sign of commitment toward developing more business in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



Eurozone economic sentiment rose more-than-expected in January to its highest level since the middle of 2015, driven by better assessments on the current situation and economic outlook, survey results from Sentix showed Monday.



The economic sentiment index for Eurozone climbed to 18.2 from 10 in December, well above the 12 reading economists had predicted. The latest score was the highest since August 2015.



Eurozone unemployment rate remained unchanged in its lowest level in over seven years in November and is likely to ease further in coming months, albeit gradually, as recent business surveys indicated strong hiring plans.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 9.8 percent, unchanged from October, data from Eurostat showed. The figure was in line with economists' expectations. The rate was the lowest since July 2009. A year ago, the jobless rate was 10.5 percent.



Germany's industrial production grew less than expected in November, figures from Destatis revealed Monday. Industrial production climbed 0.4 percent in November from October, when it grew by revised 0.5 percent. Output was expected to grow 0.7 percent.



Germany's exports and imports registered faster growth in November, Destatis reported Monday.



Exports logged a monthly increase of 3.9 percent, following a 0.5 percent rise in October. Exports were expected to gain only 0.5 percent.



Likewise, imports growth more than doubled to 3.5 percent from 1.2 percent. This was also faster than the expected 1.1 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 21.7 billion from EUR 20.6 billion a month ago.



British house price inflation accelerated unexpectedly at the end of the year, survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Monday.



House prices climbed 6.5 percent in three months to December from last year after rising 6.0 percent in the three months ended November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to ease to 5.8 percent.



