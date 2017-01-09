Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Edison issues review on Fidelity European Values (FEV) 09-Jan-2017 / 16:45 GMT/BST London, UK, 9 January 2017 *Edison issues review on Fidelity European Values (FEV)* Fidelity European Values (FEV) recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. It aims to generate long-term capital growth from investment primarily in continental European equities, although up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside the FTSE World Europe ex-UK benchmark. Since January 2011, FEV has been managed by Sam Morse, who uses a bottom-up process to select companies that have solid fundamentals and are able to grow their dividends over a three- to five-year horizon. FEV's NAV total return has outperformed the benchmark over three, five and 10 years. Revenue earnings are fully paid out as an annual dividend; the current dividend yield is 1.8%. FEV's current 13.2% discount to cum-income NAV is wider than the 11.3% average of the last 12 months. It is also wider than the averages of the last three, five and 10 years (range of 8.9% to 11.2%). This suggests scope for the discount to narrow meaningfully if FEV's near-term investment performance versus the benchmark improves or if investor appetite for European equities increases. FEV has grown its annual dividend consistently since 2010; its current dividend yield is 1.8%. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research| +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [5] | +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [6] | +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ +++++ ||||| +++++ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 535057 09-Jan-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1e38e69c33fd918a85ecea2b322d7d5&application_id=535057&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=535057&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=535057&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=535057&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=535057&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=535057&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

