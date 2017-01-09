Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) and Oddo Corporate Finance, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2016 :

6 500 ID Logistics Group shares

1 053 482.05 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2016

2 839 ID Logistics Group shares

1 592 610.93 in cash

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 2 794 940.50

Registered office : 410 route du Moulin de Losque 84300 Cavaillon FRANCE

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Avignon

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €930.8 million in 2015. After the Logiters acquisition, ID Logistics has 275 sites across 16 countries, representing close to 5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 18,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

