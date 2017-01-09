ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - The Bogdahn Group, an independent institutional investment consulting firm with approximately $70 billion in assets under advisement and offices around the country, has rebranded to AndCo Consulting, LLC. The announcement comes two years after The Bogdahn Group became an employee-owned and employee-managed firm in January, 2015.

The company's decision to rebrand stems from a desire to better reflect its mission of redefining independence, and to emphasize that its clients' interests are always the first and highest priorities for the entire AndCo Consulting team. Inspired by the idea that the firm is an extension of its client's team, "AndCo" literally places the client first, even in its name. Along with the name change, AndCo Consulting has also reimagined its entire brand, which includes the implementation of a new tagline: "Putting clients first."

"We have always sought to set the highest standard for what true independence should look like in our industry," said Mike Welker, chief executive officer at AndCo Consulting. "With this name change, we hope to further demonstrate our commitment to maintain our core practices of independence, objectivity and transparency, and that we will always put clients first. Our new name will be a constant reminder that we can never compromise our core service tenets or do anything that violates where we put our clients in the service equation. Without our clients, we are incomplete. We believe putting clients first leads to an enhanced client service experience and the ability to deliver tremendous value."

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, with offices around the country, AndCo Consulting offers a full range of investment consulting services for multiple types of institutional plans including defined benefit, defined contribution, taxable and tax-exempt deferred compensation, OPEB, VEBA, operating reserves, endowment and foundations.

The new name and brand will be launched nationwide on January 9, 2017.

About AndCo Consulting

Established in 2000 as The Bogdahn Group, AndCo Consulting advises on approximately $70 billion assets throughout the country.

AndCo Consulting consists of a seasoned team of 77 professionals, including 16 CFA Charterholders and 27 advanced degree holders, who operate in Orlando, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Reno, Cleveland and cities around the country.

To learn more about AndCo Consulting, visit AndCoConsulting.com.

