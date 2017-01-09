(article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Securities Regulator Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

ID Logistics Group(Paris:IDL):

Date December 31, 2016 Total number of capital stock shares 5 589 881 Total number of theoretical voting rights 8 860 240 Total number of effective voting rights 8 853 740

It is reminded that an obligation to disclose crossing of thresholds is included in ID Logistics Group's bylaws in addition to the legal obligation.

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 2 794 940.50

Registered office : 410 route du Moulin de Losque 84300 Cavaillon FRANCE

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Avignon

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €930.8 million in 2015. After the Logiters acquisition, ID Logistics has 275 sites across 16 countries, representing close to 5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 18,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

ID Logistics 410 Route du Moulin de Losque BP 70132 84304 Cavaillon Tél: +33 (0)4 32 52 96 96 www.id-logistics.com

Contacts:

ID Logistics

Yann Perot, +33 (0)4 32 52 96 00

Executive Vice President Finance

yperot@id-logistics.com