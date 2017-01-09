Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spain Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2011-2020), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report to their offering.
The prepaid card market in Gross Dollar Value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2011-2015. Over the forecast period of 2016 to 2020, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 11.8%, increasing from US$ 2,845.4 million in 2016 to reach US$ 4,443.6 million by 2020.
This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2011-2020) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
Consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector
Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender
Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services
Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Spain Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Spain Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020
4 Spain Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020
5 Spain Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 Spain Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 Spain Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
8 Spain General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
9 Spain Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
10 Spain Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
11 Spain Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
12 Spain Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
13 Spain Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
14 Spain Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
15 Spain Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
16 Spain Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
17 Spain Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
18 Spain Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
19 Spain Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
20 Spain Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
