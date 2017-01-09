Technavio analysts forecast the global virtual events marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170109005649/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global virtual events market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global virtual events market for 2017-2021. To determine the market size, the study considers revenue generated from web conferencing, unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing.

The global virtual events market is expected to show fast growth during the forecast period and is expected to be valued at USD 86.37 billion by 2021. The Americas take up a majority, about 47% of the market share and will likely be responsible for a massive 122% of the incremental growth through the forecast period.

UC&C and video conferencing is the most popular application segment in the global virtual events market, responsible for generating over 85% of the total revenue (2016 figures). Software as a service (SaaS)-based models are quickly gaining traction in the market, especially from the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) segment. Companies seek laidback flow of information among everybody associated with the organization to achieve seamless operation, which becomes much more efficient and easy with the adoption of UC&C and video conferencing.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55536

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global virtual events market:

Rise in number of corporate events

Growing prominence of social networking sites

Increasing need to improve competitive responsiveness

Rise in convergence of information

Rise in number of corporate events

"Companies organize corporate events for their employees, business partners, and clients to socialize, launch and promote products, celebrate successes, and nurture relations, among other things. Organizations use event management services to ensure efficiency, save advertising costs, and have a wider audience reach, says Amit Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for enterprise application research.

On an average, organizations host five to seven events per year and the rising number of corporate events such as conferences, training, seminars, and fundraisers are driving the global virtual events market. In 2015, the US alone was responsible for around 1.5 million events and meetings that took place and the number is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Growing prominence of social networking sites

Developed countries such as the US, Germany, and Canada, are witnessing increasing use of social networking sites by organizations for collecting client information and promoting their events. Organizations participate actively in different social networking activities to reach out to customers and participants of the events. Social media campaigns usually carry a link that redirects visitors back to the parent site for registration and payment. Organizations also make use of Facebook and Twitter to list the number of events with the details and payment options, which not only increases the efficiency but also reduces the cost of hosting an event.

In 2015, Newcastle Brown Ale used Facebook for its award-winning Super Bowl Band of Brands campaign, thereby generating 2.3 billion campaign impressions. Instead of paying USD 4.5 million for 30 seconds of airtime, Newcastle decided to take the help of social media, underlining the significance of social media for promoting events.

Increasing need to improve competitive responsiveness

The ever-increasing customer demands have intensified competitiveness in the market with new vendors providing attractive pricing and services. This has led to an accelerated development of strategies to plan competitive strategies and hasten the decision-making process while cutting costs.

In this competitive environment, it has become imperative for enterprises to differentiate their marketing activities with quality customer care. The virtual events solutions help in sharing information among employees, clients, and shareholders, which the vendors compliment by increasing the capability of their software to support the decision-making capability of clients with better technology.

Rise in convergence of information

"With globalization, there is an increasing scope for businesses, which is enabling enterprises to expand their global footprint. In this scenario, the convergence of information plays a vital role in enhancing global business opportunities, thus creating an increased demand for international communication facilities for information sharing. This can be achieved with the help of virtual events like video conferencing, video calls, Skype calls, instant messaging, emails, and online chats, says Amit.

Virtual events not only save time spent in commute but also allow end-users to reduce their communication costs significantly. With this technology, information sharing and communication have become cost-effective for many organizations. It also allows the faster exchange of real-time data and information.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Loan Servicing Market 2017-2021

Global Event Management Software Market 2016-2020

Global Event Management as a Service Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cloud computing, data center, and product lifecycle management. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170109005649/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com