Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2011-2020), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report to their offering.

The prepaid card market in Gross Dollar Value terms increased at a CAGR of 21.6% during 2011-2015. Over the forecast period of 2016 to 2020, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 16.5%, increasing from US$ 10,701.3 million in 2016 to reach US$ 19,717.3 million by 2020.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 13 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2011-2020. These include gift, business administrative expense, payroll, meal, healthcare and wellness card, consumer incentive, employee/partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2011-2020. These include gift, meal, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee/partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Prepaid card market share analysis: Details market share by key issuers and processors and understand the competitive landscape.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through the proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

