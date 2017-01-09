WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Today, in the Provincial Court of Manitoba, Youth Division, a 17-year-old was committed to six months deferred custody in addition to 14 months of pre-trial custody already served, followed by two years of supervised probation.

On September 12, 2016, he pleaded guilty to counselling the commission of an indictable offence for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group contrary to s. 83.2 of the Criminal Code.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 16 years old at the time of the offence.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

(Version francaise disponible)

Contacts:

Public Prosecution Service of Canada

Media Relations

613-954-7803

media@ppsc.gc.ca

www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca



