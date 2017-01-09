

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Monday afternoon. The U.S. currency is trading modestly lower against both the Euro and the Japanese Yen, but is rising against the British pound. The British pound is down on worries over the likelihood of a 'hard Brexit,' after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May remarked that the UK cannot hold on to 'bits of membership' after leaving the EU.



Economic data was on the light side at the start of the new trading week and data will remain sparse over the course of the week. Investors can look forward to weekly jobless claims data on Thursday, as well as producer prices, retail sales and consumer sentiment on Friday.



The dollar has fallen to around $1.0570 against the Euro Monday afternoon, from an early high of $1.0510.



Eurozone economic sentiment rose more-than-expected in January to its highest level since the middle of 2015, driven by better assessments on the current situation and economic outlook, survey results from Sentix showed Monday.



The economic sentiment index for Eurozone climbed to 18.2 from 10 in December, well above the 12 reading economists had predicted. The latest score was the highest since August 2015.



Eurozone unemployment rate remained unchanged in its lowest level in over seven years in November and is likely to ease further in coming months, albeit gradually, as recent business surveys indicated strong hiring plans.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 9.8 percent, unchanged from October, data from Eurostat showed. The figure was in line with economists' expectations. The rate was the lowest since July 2009. A year ago, the jobless rate was 10.5 percent.



Germany's industrial production grew less than expected in November, figures from Destatis revealed Monday. Industrial production climbed 0.4 percent in November from October, when it grew by revised 0.5 percent. Output was expected to grow 0.7 percent.



Germany's exports and imports registered faster growth in November, Destatis reported Monday.



Exports logged a monthly increase of 3.9 percent, following a 0.5 percent rise in October. Exports were expected to gain only 0.5 percent.



Likewise, imports growth more than doubled to 3.5 percent from 1.2 percent. This was also faster than the expected 1.1 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 21.7 billion from EUR 20.6 billion a month ago.



In an interview with Sky News over the weekend, the U.K. PM gave strong indication that the U.K. don't have plans to negotiate continued full access to the European single market when it quits the EU.



'Often people talk in terms as if we are leaving the EU but we still want to keep bits of membership of the EU. We're leaving, we're coming out,' May said.



'We will, outside the European Union, be able to have control of immigration and be able to set our rules for people coming to the UK from member states of the European Union,' she added.



The buck climbed to over a 2-month high of $1.2119 against the pound sterling Monday morning, but has since eased back to around $1.2160.



British house price inflation accelerated unexpectedly at the end of the year, survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Monday.



House prices climbed 6.5 percent in three months to December from last year after rising 6.0 percent in the three months ended November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to ease to 5.8 percent.



The greenback has retreated to around Y116.185 against the Japanese Yen Monday afternoon, from an early high of Y117.530.



