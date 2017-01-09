Opus Recruitment to Bring $150M of Placement Fees to Recruiter.com Platform

Opus Recruitment Solutions has partnered with Recruiter.com to build recruitment infrastructure and sourcing capacity

FARMINGTON, Connecticut, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Recruiter.com, an online recruiting platform, today announced a partnership withOpusRecruitment Solutions, a leading global recruitment firm, with over one hundred million dollars in recruiting revenue.

The partnership is projected to bring over 150 million dollars' worth of available specialized search fees to the Recruiter.com platform. The partners will also leverage eachother'sstaff and technology infrastructure for mutual success.

"Opus is a fast growing, dynamic recruiting firm that represents the best that the industry has to offer, both in their internal culture and in their recruiting strategies," saidMichaelWoloshin, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer of Recruiter.com. "We are proud to welcome Opus Recruitment Solutions to the Elite Partner Program and look forward to helping drive placement success for their clients on a global scale."

DarrenRyemill, CEO of Opus Professional Services Group, noted entrepreneur, and recipient of the Sunday Times' Best Leader award for 2015 & 2016, drove the partnership with Recruiter.com. About the partnership, Mr.Ryemillsaid, "Recruiter.com'sinnovative platform helps increase recruiting support for our open jobs and ultimately helps secure the best talent for our valued clients. As a forward-looking recruitment firm, we strive to stay on the leading edge of sourcing initiatives - Recruiter.com'sprogram fit the bill."

Through the partnership, Opus Recruitment Solutions can directly integrate into Recruiter.com'sJob Markettechnology platform. Their jobs will be distributed to a large network ofrecruiters,and matched directly to recruiters with specific areas of expertise and industry understanding. Recruiter.com sources qualified candidates from users of the Job Marketplatform,and submits them to Opus for their review. Opus Recruitment Solutions has also been designated a member of Recruiter.com's"Elite Partner Program" or REPP.

Overall, the partnership supplies a wealth of sourcing talent for hard to fill and specialized positions. Recruiter.com users benefit through access to a high volume offee basedsearches from very high quality recruiting firms such as Opus. The jobs will be live on Recruiter.com'sJob Market platform through an automated integration in Q1, 2017.

About Opus Professional Services Group

Founded in 2008 as Opus Recruitment Solutions, the Opus Professional Services Group has since grown at an unprecedented rate. In eight short years, Opus has already expanded to six offices worldwide in Bristol, London, Sydney, Amsterdam, NewYorkandLosAngeleswith further international offices planned in 2016.

The Opus Professional Services Group is a parent company of several different recruitment service offerings across multiple industries; Opus Recruitment Solutions, Baltimore Consulting, McLean Ross, Hinton Spencer,Addocura,Talentcubed, Recruitment Investor, Technology Noise,ColstonConsulting,MensioConsulting,Avionand JDR Energy International.

Opus is committed to delivering excellence and innovation to the recruitment industry. From inception, they have been committed to "a new way" of recruitment. Opus provides an exemplary service to clients andpridethemselves on the quality of the candidates they work with, focusing on the top 10-20% of themarket place.

As the youngest business to ever be featured on the Sunday Times "Best Companies" list for two consecutive years, and featuring on the VirginFastTrack100 for four years, Opus prides itself on its ability to create an award-winning company culture as well as continuing to innovate within the recruitment industry. Visit http://www.opuspsg.com/

About Recruiter.com

Recruiter.com, Inc.is an online global recruiting service that offers an industry-leading job market technology platform. With a highly engaged membership base, Recruiter.com works with hundreds of clients andemployersand manages a social media following of more than 2.8 million people and over 15 Million page views.

Recruiter.com was voted Top Tech Company to Watch in 2014 by the Connecticut Technology Council, cited as one of the Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites in 2014 by Forbes and listed by Inc. as one of the 9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent. The career, HR, and recruiting experts of Recruiter.com have been cited and featured in hundreds of sites and publications, including: Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur, Forbes, Mashable, Business Insider, Inc., Fox Small Business, Time, The Next Web, Yahoo Small Business, US News, Business2Community, Bloomberg and SmartBrief. Visit https://www.recruiter.com or follow Recruiter on Twitter @RecruiterDotCom.

