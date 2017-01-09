Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "World Prefilled Syringes Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 2022" report to their offering.

Prefilled syringes are gaining acceptance in the market as drug delivery systems designed for injectable drugs. They are generally preferred for parenteral administration of various drugs and are used mainly for the treatment of chronic diseases where patients have to administer medication themselves, several times a week. The key drivers for the growth of this market are rising incidences of chronic diseases that require frequent drug administration, growing home-based healthcare market, increasing adoption of injectable drugs, benefits over syringe packaging systems and growing demand for point-of-care drug administration.

The major restraints for this market are the presence of alternative drug delivery means, the cost associated with the manufacturing of prefilled syringes, storage problem for these syringes and stringent regulations set by government authorities. Prefilled syringes offer several advantages over conventional vials to healthcare providers, drug manufacturers and patients such as accurate dosing, simple operation and lower risk of contamination. Moreover, technological advancement, new innovations and meeting the unmet demand for these syringes are the key opportunities for the foreseeable future of the prefilled syringes market.

Europe holds the largest market share in the prefilled syringes market due to the high rate of adoption in this region. The North American market is also forecast to grow at a high CAGR due to prefilled syringes being the most preferred devices for drug delivery and the rising demand from the patients who need home-based healthcare treatment.

Companies Mentioned:

Becton, Dickinson Company

Baxter International

Bespak

Nipro Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5c9jh9/world_prefilled.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170109006267/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Infusions and Injectables, Needles and Syringes