Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive electronics sector says, "The adoption of e-Call systems is increasing in the automotive segment owing to the rising incidence of accidents across the world and the fact that these systems can reduce the service response time. The market is expected to witness exponential growth by 2021 with a CAGR of around 212%."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global motorcycle e-Call market according to Technavio automotive research analysts are:

Development of intelligent e-Call systems

Growing demand for integrated solutions will drive integration in e-Call system

Growing adoption of LTE connectivity for e-Call system

Development of intelligent e-Call systems

The e-Call system reduces the emergency service response time by about 50%. Therefore, it paved its adoption in the automotive segment; it will soon be commercialized in the motorcycle segment. However, this does not stop the further developments in the system by suppliers.

BMW Motorrad is the prominent player in the market. The company's focus on increasing the efficiency of the system led to the development of intelligent emergency calling system. For instance, the system does not depend on the user's smartphone for communicating an emergency signal to the call center. Instead, the embedded mobile connection module and location detection trigger the rescue chain during an emergency.

"The e-Call is also configured to detect non-emergency situations efficiently such as the motorcycle falling in a stationary position or an accident occurring at low speed or shock to a motorcycle during off-road riding. Such measures ensure the accuracy of the e-Call system, which will lead to its proliferative adoption during the forecast period," says Siddharth

Growing demand for integrated solutions will drive integration in e-Call system

Connectivity in motorcycles has become a crucial feature in the motorcycle market, especially in heavyweight motorcycles owing to the increasing need for stay connected. This trend is leading to the addition of many connectivity functions in the motorcycle and the development of integrated systems that can incorporate all these functions into a single unit for efficient functioning. Leading vendors such as Bosch and Continental have developed concepts that integrate e-Call function with other functions in a single unit. For instance, Continental developed Connectivity Box, and Bosch developed connectivity control unit (CCU). This development is backed by strong expertise for safety and infotainmentby these players in the motorcycle market.

Growing adoption of LTE connectivity for e-Call system

Currently, e-Call systems in automobiles are based on circuit-switched emergency call in GSM and UMTS networks, which do not allow high-bandwidth communications through circuit-switched networks.

However, telecom operators are planning to introduce high-speed LTE connectivity for e-Call communications. Unlike circuit switching, LTE uses IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) networks that offer a broader bandwidth when compared with traditional circuit-switched networks. IMS uses a packet-switched network in which the data is converted into packets before transmission, thereby enabling high-bandwidth data transfers such as multimedia and high-quality video through the network.

With the implementation of 4G/LTE networks, the e-Call systems can provide detailed information about the vehicle involved in the accident by using other on-board devices such as on-board camera. It can be used to record other meta information such as the possibility of leakage in the fuel tank, live video informing about the type of emergency services required, and the number of people involved in the accident.

