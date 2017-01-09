Technavio market research analysts forecast the global network consulting marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170109006127/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global network consulting market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global network consultingmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding profile of the top five vendors operating in the market. It also examines key emerging trends and their impact on the current and future markets.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55490

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following four market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global network consulting market:

Adherence to regulatory guidelines and compliance

Proliferation of enterprise data volume

Upsurge in IT consolidation and IT reform

Shift from CAPEX to OPEX business model

Adherence to regulatory guidelines and compliance

Regulatory bodies have set up several compliance standards such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act, Control Objectives for Information and Related Technologies (COBIT), and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to ensure transparency and security among organizations. Companies must follow the guidelines of the regulatory bodies while securing their confidential data through network security processes.

Legal and ethical rules frequently change in sectors like the finance, energy, and environment, which make it difficult for the organizations in these sectors to adapt quickly to the new norms of the regulatory bodies. Hence, most of the organizations are adopting network consultancy services such as governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) to ensure transparency and risk management practices in organizations.

"Network consultancy services ensure that organizational networking systems adhere to regulatory standards and compliance. They provide precise information and detailed architecture related to regulatory standards," says Amit Sharma, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research

Proliferation of enterprise data volume

An enormous amount of data is being generated through different digital sources such as the Internet, mobile devices, and social media. With the increasing volume, variety, and velocity of data, commonly known as 3Vs, organizations are facing challenges to analyze and manage large databases efficiently.

To manage the high volume of unstructured data, IT executives are increasingly spending on data analytics and network analytics services. IT decision-makers require a holistic picture of their IT architecture to select suitable network analytics solutions. At present, large enterprises are mainly subscribing to network consulting services to evaluate network analytics solutions

Upsurge in IT consolidation and IT reform

IT consolidations in organizations are taking place to improve operational efficiency and achieve economies of scale. The ever-increasing consolidation of IT infrastructure such as data centers and networking systems in the organizations is forcing the C-suite executives to implement advanced IT service delivery models such as shared and managed IT services.

The continuous change in technology and the need for IT modernizations in different industry verticals such as the manufacturing, BFSI, telecom, and healthcare are the key factors for the growing adoption of IT services.

"The increasing pace of digital transformation has increased the demand for network consulting services. These services enable upgrading and consolidation of the network infrastructure in enterprises to ensure efficiency, compliance, and security," says Amit.

Shift from CAPEX to OPEX business model

Cloud computing is a dynamic IT service delivery model, which requires network planning and other IT consulting services to deploy cloud-based services. The network consulting services have introduced integrated suite of services, which help organizations to migrate from the existing ICT infrastructure to cloud-based operating model. Enterprises choose public, private, or hybrid cloud computing deployment model depending on their business requirements and IT budgets.

Enterprises are shifting from CAPEX to OPEX business model to leverage cost efficiencies. This change has boosted the adoption of cloud-based networking services. NaaS provides on-demand network services with pay-per-use pricing model; wherein clients pay only for the resources used. This is in contrast to the traditional network connectivity services model that involved fixed bandwidth usage charges and high CAPEX.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Network as a Service Market 2016-2020

Global Network Analytics Market 2016-2020

Global Business Process as a Service Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automatic identification systemcloud computingand data center This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170109006127/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com