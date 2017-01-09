Tesla Stock Can Overcome This ChallengerTesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is back to $230.0 levels and the company came very close to delivering 80,000 cars in 2016 but could not touch the magic number due to production problems. Tesla may solve these issues soon but a new challenger in the electric vehicle space looks ready to bring about a new set of problems for Tesla. TSLA stock had reached this level in August last year.Faraday Future revealed its all electric SUV - FF91, at the just concluded CES 2017 at Las Vegas. It has impressive.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...