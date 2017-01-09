ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - After experiencing unprecedented growth in 2015, Findsome & Winmore, the classic digital marketing agency that helps clients "find and win" new customers, had a successful 2016 with the addition of new employees and new clients. The agency, which just wrapped up a prosperous fourth quarter, announced today the addition of clients across numerous industries, including real estate development, entertainment and professional sports associations to its sizable client roster.

The award-winning, Orlando-based marketing agency garnered over 20 new clients during 2016 and is not showing signs of slowing down. Clients include brand names such as Village Farms, Falcon's Creative Group, Fountainhead Commercial Capital, Florida Virtual Entrepreneur Center, Masipack, Old Town, USTA National Campus, Sunshine Supplements (B4), etectRX, Miss Universe Bahamas, Country Club of Orlando, Summit Broadband, HTH Inc., Cousins Properties, GF Sports Holdings (The Skills Challenge), CAVU Designwerks, Buddy's Home Furnishings, Baker Barrios, Tijuana Flats, and Estein & Associates, USA.

"We are thrilled and honored that such impressive and diverse new clients chose Findsome & Winmore this year," said Matt Certo, chief executive officer of Findsome & Winmore. "We are excited by the growth of our agency and as Findsome & Winmore heads into 2017, we look forward to helping even more clients 'find and win' new customers."

In addition to the agency having a successful 2016, Certo was invited to The White House in September to attend a meeting with the Office of Science and Technology Policy to discuss the current state of computer science K-12 education. As the author of "Found: Connecting with Customers in the Digital Age," he is also currently working on a follow up book, entitled "Formulaic," to be released in January.

Findsome & Winmore added several new employees to the team with backgrounds in public relations, marketing and design. Moreover, the agency continued to expand its content presence through an email marketing series, entitled "Marketing Tip Monday," providing subscribers with tips on an array of business growth topics, http://www.marketingtipmonday.com.

About Findsome & Winmore

Findsome & Winmore is the classic digital marketing agency that FINDS and WINS new customers for clients through a focus on digital tactics (such as websites, SEO, social media and content management) combined with tried-and-true traditional marketing tactics (such as brand design, print collateral, advertising and public relations) that are guided by a strong strategic marketing plan. Learn more at http://findsomewinmore.com/.

Media Contact

Jaylen Christie

Email contact



(407) 722-7829