Technavio market research analysts forecast the global non-lethal weapon marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global non-lethal weapons marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists law enforcement and defense as the two major end-user segments, of which law enforcement accounted for close to 60% of the market share in 2016.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defenseresearch, "In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of regional conflicts and civil unrest across the world, which has propelled the demand for non-lethal weapons. Non-lethal weapons offer a substantial number of methods for combating such criminal activity in the present scenario of transition from conventional warfare to urban warfare."

Technavio aerospace and defenseanalysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global non-lethal weapon market:

Increasing number of riots and protests in urban areas

Police force modernization

Military personnel, police, and law enforcement agencies use various equipment including lethal and non-lethal weapons in their missions. Non-lethal weapon systems are mostly used in operations for controlling civilians, maintaining peace and order in urban regions, and conducting humanitarian missions in the third-world countries. These weapons temporarily harm the person and are often used in combat situations where lethal force cannot be applied. Also, these weapons can switch from non-lethal to lethal modes. Such broad applications of non-lethal weapons are expected to draw increasing investments in the market.

With the growing number of riots, extremist attacks, and mass protests the need for non-lethal weapons is increasing. Non-lethal weapons cause less harm and disperse crowds or allow hunting down the criminal among civilians causing less collateral damage. Ongoing regional conflicts and civil unrest throughout the world is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Law enforcement personnel often use smoke grenades and tear gas to disperse and control hostile civilians involved in riots in urban areas. For instance, in April 2015, the Maryland Police and the National Guard Troops in Baltimore, Maryland, and the US made use of smoke grenades and pepper balls in a riot control situation.

"As the use of less lethal technologies, including smoke and stun grenades, can provide superior tactical advantages over conventional lethal weapons in riot control operations, it is expected that this will significantly drive the market during the forecast period," says Moutushi.

In the modern-day scenario, police and law enforcement officials play a vital role in maintaining law and order within a country through crime control measures to ensure internal stability. With growing instances of domestic rebel group uprisings, organized crimes, drug and arms smugglings, and social unrest, the police forces are being deployed for multiple missions.

Police missions, at times, demand strategies to capture the criminals alive rather than killing them. To assist in such operations, governments are focusing on equipping them with the advanced ordinance, including non-lethal ones. Hence, manufacturers are investing in developing non-lethal weapons and incorporating cutting-edge technologies that will enhance the operating capabilities of the police forces while making them more efficient and effective.The main aim of police modernization is to augment the capability of weapons with high flexibility while preventing harmful or permanent damages.

