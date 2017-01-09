Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal power rental accessories marketreport. This market research report also lists 14 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170109006107/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global power rental accessories market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the market research analysis, the global power rental accessories market is highly fragmented with the presence of many prominent vendors offering accessories solutions for use in several sectors. Vendors in the market offer a broad variety of products and turnkey solutions from planning to installation at short turnover periods along with consistent support and maintenance. The need for continuous power supply along with a broad range of products and services helps in increasing the reach of established players in the market such as Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Energyst, and Sunbelt Rentals. These players provide an extensive portfolio of products, which can be scaled based on the needs of the customers, making it challenging for medium and small vendors. The demand for power rental accessories is expected to increase due to growing public infrastructure construction, increasing industrial base, and supply of power to remote areas.

"Despite investing heavily in the power sector, utilities in many countries are unable to provide the required power in remote areas and maintain proper transmission and distribution infrastructure. The demand-supply gap is being met with utilities awarding temporary power contracts, which will drive the power rental accessories market," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead powerresearchanalyst from Technavio.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55533

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavioenergymarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Aggreko

Aggreko offers temporary power and temperature control solutions worldwide. Its equipment includes silent gas and diesel generators, air conditioners, chillers, heaters, dehumidifiers, load banks, and cooling towers for both planned and emergency projects. In the power rental accessories market, offers critical rental power solutions to companies worldwide. It provides rental generators, load banks, and transformers along with the required cabling and electrical distribution equipment to provide complete turnkey solutions.

Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco designs, manufactures, and sells compressors, vacuum solutions and air treatment systems, construction and mining equipment, and power tools and assembly systems in more than 180 countries. Atlas Copco is one the major players in the global power rental accessories market. The company offers power rental solutions under the product category: rental and construction. It provides rental products for industrial, construction, portable, and light tower sectors.

Caterpillar

The company serves the power needs of the customers in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. It offers a broad range of solutions for the global power rental accessories market such as distributed energy, supplemental power, industrial power generation, emergency generation, grid stability and support, and peak shaving.

Energyst

Energyst offers rental power and temperature control solutions for energy companies, industry, shipping, and power plants. It provides generators, chillers, standby generators, transformers, load banks, distribution panels, and electric cables. Energyst offers temporary power for a small-scale project or a long-term solution for a mega plant. The company provides a broad range of power equipment such as power generators up to 2,000 kVA, fuel tanks, distribution gear, load banks, and transformers.

Sunbelt Rentals

Sunbelt Rentals is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the US. The company has customer service network in the US and Canada. It provides different classes of equipment for rent to industrial and construction companies, homeowners, manufacturers, utilities, and government entities. It gets its revenue from equipment rentals, sales of new equipment, contractor supplies sales and service, sales of rental equipment, and other revenues.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Smart Water Meter Market 2017-2021

Global Generator Rental Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2017-2021

Global Nacelle Mounted LIDAR Systems for Wind Industry 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like smart gridoil and gasand water and waste management. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170109006107/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com