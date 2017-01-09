Belstaff Presents the 'Jolly Roger' Collection for Autumn Winter 17

LONDON, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For Fall'17, Men's and Womenswear are unified in Belstaff's military heritage theme: the "Jolly Roger" naval inspired collection is tribute and testament to the clothing worn by the British Royal Navy throughout WWII. It had to endure the harshest conditions at sea, protecting sailors, boatswains and submariners, and it was upon the ocean that the four-pocket waxed cotton motorcycle jacket was born.

The collection interprets the harsh realities of life at sea through colour, fabric diversity and an array of special vintage wax treatments for a worn-in look. Classic maritime silhouettes such as the pea coat and duffle coat have been faithfully reproduced, while waterproof hand-waxed cotton and leather reinforce the stylish functionality of naval outerwear. The parka plays an integral role, emphasised by a technical foul-weather version based on a Belstaff archive piece created for the military in 1960.

Collection Creative Director Delphine Ninous says "The formal naval-inspired pieces are contrasted with a more rugged and free-spirited look appropriate to downtime on the docks. This sense of temporary escapism is reflected in edgier elements such as naval tattoo designs and the Jolly Roger flag, giving a sense of rebellion and individuality."

Sharing the same colour palette across men's and womenswear, this season focuses on industrial tones of red, brown, blue and military green. Charcoal grey, black and true navy form a base from which emerge brighter hues such as spruce teal, sanderling, cardinal red and burnished gold. In leather and waxed cotton, colours have been given an aged effect for a unique patina. Much brighter and more vibrant colours are found in the naval tattoo motifs which add a personalised touch.

To recreate the mood of life on the ship or in the docks, models are positioned at varying heights in front of large metallic cylinders around the presentation space. At the entrance to the space, illustrious biker guys and girls hang out with their bikes.

Gavin Haig, Belstaff CEO said: "Belstaff has a history in dressing the British Navy and we wanted to tap into this inspiration, especially considering our progression in the field of innovation in materials, silhouettes, functionality and protection with this collection. We are proud to be finally presenting an evenly shared presentation between men's and women's and be one of the first brands to do so in the London schedule."

About BELSTAFF:

Belstaff is a modern British heritage brand steeped in the spirit of adventure, protecting independent spirits to venture free. In Belstaff, the fearless explorer and the stylish alike will discover clothing for a contemporary lifestyle influenced by Belstaff's rich 92 year history, yet firmly rooted in the present and forever forward-looking.

Belstaff is headquartered in London and showrooms reside there and in New York, Milan and Munich. Belstaff is currently sold through its flagship on New Bond Street, and twelve stores in Europe, the United States and Asia, through select wholesale distribution worldwide and on http://www.belstaff.com