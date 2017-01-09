Technavio market research analysts forecast the global precipitated silica marketto grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170109006101/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global precipitated silica market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global precipitated silica marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists end-user industries such as an automobile, cosmetics, electronics, and agriculture to arrive at the size of the market.

According to Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, a lead analyst at Technavio forspecialty chemicals research, "The growing application of precipitated silica in the cosmetics, and food and beverage industries is supporting the growth of the market, which will be further strengthened by the growing economies of Brazil and APAC."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55597

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio chemicals and materials analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global precipitated silica market:

Increasing demand for energy-efficient tires in the automotive industry

Food and feed products driving precipitated silica market

Increasing applications in adhesives and sealants

Increasing demand for energy-efficient tires in the automotive industry

The flourishing automotive industry is the largest end-user industry for the precipitated silica market. In the automotive industry, precipitated silica is predominantly used in various applications such as automotive tire production, coating and paint applications, adhesive and sealant applications.

Precipitated silica-made tires are generally called green tiresdue to their high fuel efficiency. Shifting customer preferences has led to the growth of automobiles with a significant focus on environment and safety concerns. The automotive industry has introduced several such automobile models, which include fuel-efficient, lightweight, and low-emission vehicles.

Food and feed products driving precipitated silica market

Precipitated silica is predominantly used in food and feed products as a carrier and free flowing agent. Precipitated silica is used to maintain the free flow of powders and prevent clumping. Precipitated silica absorbs the excess moisture from food and feed products and helps them appear fresh.

"Increase in the global population and growth of the economy has led to an increase in the production and consumption of food and feed products, which, in turn, has improved the sales of precipitated silica products in the market," says Chandrakumar

Increasing applications in adhesives and sealants

Adhesives and sealants are one of the major application segments of the precipitated silica market. Precipitated silica products are used as a thickening, stabilizing, and reinforcing agent in adhesive and sealant applications. The evenly distributed silica particles in liquid adhesives increase the hardening speed and enhance the bond strength between solid surfaces.

Precipitated silica-based adhesives and sealants are used in the chemical and pesticide industry and are used in the conversion of liquid chemicals to powder form. The growth of the global adhesives and sealants market in recent years is driving the growth of the global precipitated silica market.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Specialty Silica Market 2017-2021

Global Silica Minerals Mining Market 2016-2020

Global Aroma Chemicals Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights memberand access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like paints, coatings, and pigmentspersonal protective equipmentand plastics, polymers, and elastomers This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170109006101/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com