sprite-preloader
Montag, 09.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,75 Euro		-0,56
-1,36 %
WKN: A1JMXK ISIN: US98933Q1085 Ticker-Symbol: 5ZQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ZELTIQ AESTHETICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZELTIQ AESTHETICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,239
40,644
22:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZELTIQ AESTHETICS INC
ZELTIQ AESTHETICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZELTIQ AESTHETICS INC40,75-1,36 %