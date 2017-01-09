FORT MYERS, FL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - uBreakiFix opens in South Fort Myers on Jan. 9 at 7001 Cypress Terrace. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 275 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix S. Fort Myers is the second joint location for co-owners Justin Murphy and Matthew Ringland, who also co-own uBreakiFix Coconut Point in Estero. Murphy also owns five additional stores: two in Fort Myers, with others in Naples, Cape Coral and Port Charlotte.

"Demand for affordable, reliable repair service will only continue to increase as our relationship with technology evolves," Murphy said. "As we expand throughout Southwest Florida, we hope to make these services available to as many communities as possible."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix South Fort Myers is the brand's third location in Fort Myers, joining uBreakiFix Fort Myers and uBreakiFix Downtown Fort Myers.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the South Fort Myers community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016 and now has more than 275 stores across North America. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix South Fort Myers is located at 7001 Cypress Terrace, Unit 3, Fort Myers, FL 33907 and can be reached at: 239-489-IFIX(4349). For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

