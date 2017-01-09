NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SUNS) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 889-7785 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call, international callers should dial (661) 378-9929. Participants should reference Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and the participant passcode of 49634848 when prompted. A telephone replay will be available until March 9, 2017 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 49634848. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through Solar Senior Capital's website, www.solarseniorcap.com. To listen to the webcast, please go to the Company's website prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available soon after the call.

ABOUT SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in leveraged, middle market companies in the form of senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments.

Contact:



Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Richard Pivirotto

646-308-8770



