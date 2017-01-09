Highlights

Full Year 2017 Revenue guidance in the range of $1,700 $1,750 million, representing growth of 2 5%.

Full Year 2017 Earnings per share guidance in the range of $5.00 $5.20, representing growth of 6 11%.

ICONplc (NASDAQ:ICLR), a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced its financial guidance for the year ended December 31, 2017. For the full year 2017 revenue will be in the range of $1,700 $1,750 million, representing growth of 2 5% and earnings per share will be in the range of $5.00 $5.20, representing growth of 6 11%.

CEO Ciaran Murray commented "We expect 2017 to be another year of revenue and earnings growth for ICON. Our success in developing new customer relationships has further diversified our customer base and we expect to grow revenue by 2 5% while reducing the full year concentration of our largest customer to circa 15 17%. We continue to see good demand across all of our service lines from large pharma customers alongside a continuing flow of business from mid-size, speciality pharma and device companies. In addition to this organic growth we will continue to deploy capital to maximize shareholder value through a combination of "bolt-on" M&A that will enhance our capabilities and share repurchases."

The full year 2017 financial guidance assumes:

Top customer concentration to reduce to circa 15 17% of revenue from circa 24 26% in 2016.

US dollar to Euro exchange rate of $1.05 (constant currency revenue growth of circa 3 6%).

An effective tax rate of circa 14%.

Circa $300 million of free cash flow and capital expenditures of circa $45 million.

$110 million worth of shares repurchased in Q4 2016 from current $400 million repurchase programme contributing circa 10c to 2017 earnings.

Remaining authorisation of $290 million to be executed opportunistically during 2017 depending on cash commitments to support M&A pipeline, no additional earnings benefit included in guidance.

With respect to 2016, the company confirmed its current guidance, of earnings in the range of $4.60 $4.80 and revenue in the range of $1,665 $1,680 million.

