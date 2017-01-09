TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Artemis Investment Management Limited (the "Manager"), the manager of European Strategic Balanced Fund (TSX: EBF.UN) (the "Fund"), announced that the Fund has been terminated effective today. The Manager also announced that the redemption price for units redeemed on December 30, 2016 was $9.8814 per unit. The same amount will be paid to remaining unitholders on the termination of the Fund. In both cases, these amounts will be paid on or before January 23, 2017 and include an allocation of approximately $1.8018 of taxable capital gains from the Fund.

