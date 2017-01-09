sprite-preloader
Montag, 09.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,366 Euro		-0,053
-0,56 %
WKN: 898968 ISIN: US0376041051 Ticker-Symbol: APO 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APOLLO EDUCATION GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APOLLO EDUCATION GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,296
9,389
22:24
9,365
9,416
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APOLLO EDUCATION GROUP INC
APOLLO EDUCATION GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APOLLO EDUCATION GROUP INC9,366-0,56 %