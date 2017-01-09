

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Education Group Inc (APOL) released earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $11.27 million, or $0.14 per share. This was down from $90.64 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 17.3% to $484.50 million. This was down from $586.02 million last year.



Apollo Education Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $11.27 Mln. vs. $90.64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -87.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -54.8% -Revenue (Q1): $484.50 Mln vs. $586.02 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -17.3%



