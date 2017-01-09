VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Minco Gold Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Gold") (TSX: MMM)(NYSE MKT: MGH)(FRANKFURT: MI5) The Company notified NYSE Mkt, LLC of its intention to file a Form 25 ("Notification of Removal from Listing and/or Registration under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The purpose of the Form 25 filing is to effect the voluntary delisting from NYSE Mkt of the Company's outstanding common shares and the deregistration of the common shares under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company expects that the Form 25 filing will become effective ten days after its filing.

The Company decided to delist its common shares in light of its proposed change of business focus from mineral exploration to an investment company strategy as publicly stated on November 16, 2016, and after discussions with the NYSE Mkt. The Company's common shares will continue to be registered with the SEC under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and, therefore, the Company will continue to be subject to the SEC reporting requirements pursuant to Sections 13(a) and 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

The Company expects its common shares to begin quotation on the OTCQX market following the effectiveness of the Form 25. The delisting of the common shares from the NYSE Mkt could impair the liquidity and market price of the common shares. The Company's common shares will also continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MMM."

