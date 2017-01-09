TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of person dealing (Note 1) I.G. Investment Management, Ltd, which is an investment management subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company dealt in Fyffes plc ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate ordinary shares (ISIN: IE0003295239) (Note 2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of dealing 09 January 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Long Short ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number (%) Number (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Relevant securities 8,724,336 (2.644%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2) Derivatives (other than options) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 8,724,336 (2.644%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class of relevant security: Long Short ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number (%) Number (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Relevant securities ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2) Derivatives (other than options) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sale 700,000 2.231 GBP --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of Number of relevant Price per unit transaction securities (Note 5) (Note 6) (Note 7) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Writing, securities Type, e.g. Option Product selling, to which Exercise American, Expiry money paid/ name, e.g.purchasing, the option price European date received call option varying relates etc. per unit etc. (Note 7) (Note 5) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (ii) Exercising --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Product name, e.g. call Number of securities Exercise price per unit option (Note 5) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature of transaction Details Price per unit (Note 8) (if applicable)(Note 5) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) No ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of disclosure 09 January 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact name John O. Mulligan ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Telephone number 204-956-8653 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

